Cyclone Murasu Intensifies into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Murasu has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, raising concerns about heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to weather updates, the cyclone is moving northwestwards at a speed of around 20 kmph. It is currently centred approximately 260 km east-northeast of Chennai and 290 km southeast of Nellore.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between 11:30 p.m. on Monday and 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The expected landfall region is between Nellore and Narsapuram, near Ongole. At the time of landfall, wind speeds are expected to reach 100–110 kmph, with the possibility of gusts touching 120 kmph.

The impact of the cyclone is expected to bring rainfall across Andhra Pradesh for three days. Visakhapatnam has already been experiencing rainfall since Monday night, with several coastal areas likely to receive further showers.

Authorities have issued warnings to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea until conditions improve. Coastal communities have also been urged to remain alert and follow official weather advisories.

With the cyclone expected to bring powerful winds and heavy rainfall, authorities must ensure timely preparedness, particularly in vulnerable coastal areas. Fishermen and residents should strictly follow safety instructions to minimise the risk of loss of life and property.

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