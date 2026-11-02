Cyclone Murasu Likely to Bring Heavy Rains to South Telangana from November 3

Cyclone Murasu is likely to influence weather conditions across Telangana, bringing heavy rainfall, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to several districts between November 3 and 5, according to the forecast shared. South Telangana is expected to experience the highest impact, with November 3 afternoon to November 4 midnight likely to be the peak rainfall period.

Districts including Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet and Wanaparthy may receive significant rainfall, with isolated areas likely to record a cumulative 100–130 mm during the period. Moderate rainfall is expected in several other districts, including Hyderabad, while North Telangana is likely to experience comparatively light showers.

On November 2, moderate rainfall is forecast across East, South and Central Telangana, while the remaining parts of the state may receive light rainfall.

The weather system is expected to bring gloomy conditions and a noticeable drop in temperatures, particularly across southern districts. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease significantly across Telangana after November 6.

Residents in the affected districts are advised to monitor official weather bulletins, remain alert to local warnings and take necessary precautions while travelling during heavy rainfall.

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