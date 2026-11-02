Two-and-a-Half-Hour Video Lessons Made Mandatory for Driving Licence Applicants in Telangana

The Telangana Transport Department has introduced stricter rules for obtaining a driving licence, making road safety video lessons mandatory for applicants seeking a Learner’s Licence (LLR). The new initiative aims to improve awareness of traffic regulations, safe driving practices and accident prevention among aspiring drivers.

Under the earlier procedure, applicants paid the required fee online, appeared for a computer-based test at the Transport Department office and obtained their LLR. After a month, they could apply for a permanent driving licence and attend a driving test.

However, under the revised system, candidates who pass the LLR examination will receive a special link on their registered mobile numbers. They must open the link, enter their LLR number and date of birth, and complete OTP verification.

A face recognition process will be conducted before the video lessons begin. Applicants must watch approximately two-and-a-half hours of instructional videos covering driving techniques, road safety rules and accident prevention.

The system will automatically stop the session if candidates turn their faces away or interrupt the video midway. The entire process will be recorded, and failure to complete it may result in cancellation of the application.

After successfully completing the lessons, candidates will receive a certificate, which must be downloaded before booking a slot for the permanent driving licence test.

The initiative could improve road safety awareness and encourage responsible driving, provided the system is implemented effectively and applicants receive adequate technical support.

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