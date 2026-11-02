Railway Recruitment 2026: 6,451 Vacancies Announced for Intermediate and Graduate Candidates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced multiple recruitment opportunities under its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), offering thousands of vacancies for intermediate and graduate candidates across the country. The notifications provide opportunities for unemployed youth to secure government jobs in the Indian Railways.

1,688 Vacancies for Intermediate Candidates

Under the NTPC undergraduate notification, the RRB will recruit candidates for 1,688 posts, including 700 Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerks, 200 Accounts Clerk-cum-Typists, 600 Junior Clerk-cum-Typists and 188 Trains Clerks.

Candidates who have passed Intermediate or an equivalent examination with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible. The minimum marks requirement is relaxed for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. Graduates and postgraduate candidates are also eligible without the 50 per cent Intermediate requirement. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years as of January 1, 2027, with applicable age relaxations. The last date to apply is November 13.

The starting basic pay ranges from Rs.19,900 to Rs.21,700, with estimated monthly salaries of Rs.36,000 to Rs.40,000, including allowances.

Graduate-Level Recruitment

The RRB has also announced 3,548 NTPC graduate-level vacancies, including 127 Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisors, 2,750 Goods Train Managers, 300 Junior Accounts-cum-Typists and 371 Senior Clerks-cum-Typists. Candidates with a degree are eligible. The last date is November 6.

1,215 Station Master Vacancies

Additionally, 1,215 Station Master posts have been notified for graduates, with applications closing on November 25.

Selection Process

Selection involves two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT), followed by skill tests for applicable posts, document verification and medical examinations. Typist positions require a separate typing test. Negative marking of one-third mark applies for every incorrect answer.

These recruitment opportunities offer a significant chance for intermediate and graduate candidates seeking railway employment. Aspirants should carefully check the official RRB notifications, eligibility conditions and deadlines before applying.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com