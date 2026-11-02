“Beyond The Divide” Expo concludes successfully in Hyderabad; draws overwhelming public response

Speakers stress the need to counter hatred, dispel misconceptions and promote communal harmony; Muslim contributions to India’s history and the humanistic teachings of Islam highlighted

Hyderabad: Emphasising the urgent need to counter hatred, dispel misconceptions and strengthen communal harmony, the three-day exhibition and seminar titled “Beyond The Divide – Countering Hate, Building Harmony”, organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Greater Hyderabad, concluded successfully at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Sunday.

The exhibition witnessed an overwhelming response, with thousands of visitors from diverse religious, social and cultural backgrounds participating and exploring the historical and educational displays.

The initiative aimed to address historical misconceptions, challenge stereotypes about Islam and highlight the significant contributions of Muslims to India’s cultural, intellectual, literary, scientific and architectural heritage. Women, students and young people, particularly members of Generation Z, showed keen interest in the exhibition.

Moving beyond conventional historical displays, the expo featured historical documents, informative panels, interactive models and advanced 3D holographic presentations to communicate its message effectively.

Various galleries highlighted the contributions of Muslim rulers, scholars, intellectuals and artists in the fields of administration, architecture, education, literature, arts and science, placing historical developments in their proper political and social context. The exhibition emphasised that India’s shared civilisational heritage evolved through the collective contributions, interactions and cooperation of different communities over centuries.

Another major section addressed misconceptions surrounding Islam, Jihad, terrorism, women’s rights and religious harmony. Through informative presentations, the exhibition highlighted Islam’s emphasis on compassion, justice, equality, service to humanity and human dignity.

Issues surrounding terms such as ‘Love Jihad’ and ‘Population Jihad’ were also presented through interactive displays, encouraging visitors to examine claims, raise questions and form opinions based on facts. Three stories presented through 3D holographic technology attracted particular attention, conveying messages of humanity, mutual cooperation and brotherhood beyond religious boundaries.

The exhibition also encouraged visitors, especially young people, to question preconceived notions, examine historical evidence and develop an informed understanding rather than relying on stereotypes or one-sided narratives.

An impressive valedictory session was held on Sunday evening, attended by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind National Vice-President Prof. Mohammed Salim Engineer, Telangana State President Mohammed Azheruddin, Assistant President of the Telangana State unit Sadiq Ahmed, Hyderabad City President Dr. Mohammed Mubashir Ahmed and retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, among other prominent personalities.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Mohammed Salim Engineer stressed that strengthening peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and social unity was essential at a time when social divisions and mistrust among communities were emerging as serious challenges.

Mohammed Azheruddin emphasised that caste, religious and cultural diversity should not become barriers to social relationships but should instead serve as a foundation for mutual understanding and a stronger society.

Sadiq Ahmed observed that religion teaches people to build relationships and promote unity, while conflicts often arise from a lack of understanding of religion or its misuse. He described those who spread hatred as enemies of society and called for mutual respect and communal harmony.

Retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali appreciated the initiative, highlighting the importance of such programmes in promoting religious harmony, mutual understanding and constitutional values.

Dr. Mohammed Mubashir Ahmed, President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Greater Hyderabad, outlined four guiding principles for the Muslim community in the prevailing atmosphere of hatred: hope instead of despair, wisdom instead of provocation, responsible citizenship instead of remaining silent spectators, and constructive engagement instead of reaction-driven politics.

He urged the community to strengthen relations with people from other communities, dispel misconceptions about Islam, involve young people in this mission and develop a positive narrative in response to hate-driven campaigns. He further stated that India is both the community’s birthplace and its land of action, and called for sustained collective efforts, in collaboration with other communities, to eliminate hatred and promote peace, unity and social harmony.

Expo Convenor Tariq Munir said that although the three-day exhibition had concluded, its message remained highly relevant in the present social context. He said the expo had highlighted how India’s pluralistic cultural and religious identity had evolved through the collective contributions of different communities. Understanding this shared history, he observed, was essential not only to correcting historical misconceptions but also to building a peaceful, equitable and harmonious future.

Interfaith seminars and historical sessions were also organised as part of the three-day event. Former Telangana State President Maulana Hamid Mohammed Khan, City Secretaries Mirza Azam Ali Baig, Sultan Mohiuddin, Syed Mohammed Abdul Qadir Nasir and Abdul Majeed Zakir, members of the Hyderabad City Shura, local unit presidents and a large number of men and women from different religious communities were also present.