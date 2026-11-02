Horrific Road Accident Near Miryalaguda Captured on CCTV; Biker Seriously Injured

Nalgonda: A horrific road accident near Alagadda in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district was captured on CCTV, showing a speeding car crashing into a motorcycle taking a U-turn.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the person riding the motorcycle seriously injured.

The CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving and speeding on roads.

Further details regarding the injured person’s condition and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

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