Telangana

Horrific Road Accident Near Miryalaguda Captured on CCTV; Biker Seriously Injured

A horrific road accident near Alagadda in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district was captured on CCTV, showing a speeding car crashing into a motorcycle taking a U-turn.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi2 November 2026 - 14:31
Horrific Road Accident Near Miryalaguda Captured on CCTV; Biker Seriously Injured
Horrific Road Accident Near Miryalaguda Captured on CCTV; Biker Seriously Injured

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Nalgonda: A horrific road accident near Alagadda in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district was captured on CCTV, showing a speeding car crashing into a motorcycle taking a U-turn.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the person riding the motorcycle seriously injured.

The CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving and speeding on roads.

Further details regarding the injured person’s condition and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

Make the accident report more conciseUse a more neutral accident headline

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi2 November 2026 - 14:31
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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