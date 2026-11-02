Andhra Pradesh Fire Incident at HPCL Visakh Refinery In Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)’s Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening, triggering panic in the industrial areas of Malkapuram and Sriharipuram.

The flames reportedly erupted near a tank containing Ruf Pitch Oil and rose high into the air, attracting the attention of commuters travelling along nearby roads. Several people recorded videos of the incident, which later circulated widely on social media.

The incident sparked concern among residents, with rumours of an explosion in the oil tank spreading across the surrounding industrial area. However, preliminary information from HPCL sources indicated that the possibility of a tank explosion was low.

No injuries or casualties were reported, according to the sources. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.