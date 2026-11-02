Middle East

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar earns global recognition for courage during cockpit attack

Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar to Receive Israel's Highest Civilian Bravery Award

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui2 November 2026 - 23:14
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar bravery award
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar bravery award

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Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped avert a potential tragedy during a cockpit attack aboard a flydubai aircraft, has received international recognition, with the UAE honouring him and Israel announcing plans to confer its highest civilian bravery award.

According to a report in Gulf News, tributes and prayers for the pilot’s recovery have poured in from the UAE, India, Israel and the United States. Machchhar sustained serious injuries during the September 30 incident and is currently recovering.

At the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, swamis and devotees gathered to offer special prayers for his speedy recovery. The temple shared a video showing devotees singing hymns as priests conducted the prayers, expressing solidarity with the pilot and his family.

The incident occurred when Machchhar was operating flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and losing consciousness several times, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Last week, the UAE honoured Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their courage and professionalism. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident. The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog had written to Machchhar, praising his courage and comparing his actions to those of Indian soldiers who risked their lives more than a century ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land.

Herzog also announced that Machchhar would receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country’s highest civilian bravery honour, after recovering. He praised the pilot for overcoming his injuries and helping bring the aircraft to safety, with 174 people on board.

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Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui2 November 2026 - 23:14
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
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