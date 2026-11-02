Indian pilot Smit Machchhar earns global recognition for courage during cockpit attack

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped avert a potential tragedy during a cockpit attack aboard a flydubai aircraft, has received international recognition, with the UAE honouring him and Israel announcing plans to confer its highest civilian bravery award.

According to a report in Gulf News, tributes and prayers for the pilot’s recovery have poured in from the UAE, India, Israel and the United States. Machchhar sustained serious injuries during the September 30 incident and is currently recovering.

At the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, swamis and devotees gathered to offer special prayers for his speedy recovery. The temple shared a video showing devotees singing hymns as priests conducted the prayers, expressing solidarity with the pilot and his family.

The incident occurred when Machchhar was operating flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and losing consciousness several times, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Last week, the UAE honoured Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their courage and professionalism. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident. The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog had written to Machchhar, praising his courage and comparing his actions to those of Indian soldiers who risked their lives more than a century ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land.

Herzog also announced that Machchhar would receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country’s highest civilian bravery honour, after recovering. He praised the pilot for overcoming his injuries and helping bring the aircraft to safety, with 174 people on board.