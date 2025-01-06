Beed Sarpanch Murder: All-Party Delegation Meets Governor, Demands Dhananjay Munde’s Resignation

Mumbai: An all-party delegation met Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday regarding the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, demanding the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet.

The delegation urged the Governor that, considering Munde’s involvement and possible interference in the investigation of Deshmukh’s murder, he should immediately step down. The group also emphasized the need to strengthen the Rule of Law and demanded that a murder case under BNS 103 (old IPC 302) be filed against Walmik Karad, the mastermind behind the kidnapping, extortion, and murder of Deshmukh, with the case to be heard in a fast-track court.

Also Read: FIR Filed Against Thane Man for Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Calls for Accountability of Law Enforcement Officials

In its representation to the Governor, the delegation also called for the accountability of law enforcement officers. They demanded action against police personnel who allegedly neglected their duties in the case. The delegation urged the Governor to take steps to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of residents in Beed district. They also emphasized the need to curb the growing issues of extortion and hooliganism in the area.

The delegation was comprised of key political figures, including Leader of Opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, Beed MP (NCP-SP) Bajrang Sonawane, Beed legislator Sandeep Kshirsagar (NCP-SP), Ashti legislator (BJP) Suresh Dhas, and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, among others.

Alleged Failures in Law Enforcement and Bias in Investigation

The delegation expressed concern over the failure of law enforcement in Beed, highlighting the recent murder of Santosh Deshmukh and the rise of extortionist activities. They claimed that the handling of the case and the state government’s alleged support for the accused have eroded public trust. They also sought the Governor’s intervention in light of recent developments in the murder investigation.

On December 31, 2024, Walmik Karad announced his surrender via a dramatic video on social media, which was followed by chaotic scenes with hundreds of people gathering at the CID headquarters in Pune. The accused has reportedly continued to receive favorable treatment, with public support organized by influential figures. The delegation noted the lack of impartiality in the investigation, with certain members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) allegedly influenced by the accused.

Alarming Rise in Terror-Driven Activities in Beed

The delegation also pointed to the alarming rise in terror-driven activities in Beed, which was once known for its peace-loving, progressive citizens. They expressed concern that political selfishness and the misuse of political power have contributed to a surge in extortion, kidnappings, and other heinous crimes in the district. The delegation accused the police and district administration of complicity, influenced by political power.

The brutal murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, along with the alleged negligence of the police, has sparked unrest across Beed. The delegation warned that the growing lawlessness in the district poses a serious threat to public safety across the state.