Bihar Assembly Elections: AIMIM to Announce Candidates Soon, Alliance with Other Parties Possible

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has launched its ‘Operation Bihar’ to identify suitable candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party is relying on its Bihar unit chief, Akhtarul Iman, who has been associated with AIMIM in the state for a long time, to suggest potential candidates.

AIMIM has made considerable progress in Bihar in recent years. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the party won five out of the 20 seats it contested — including Amour, Kochadhaman, Jokihat, Baisi, and Bahadurganj. However, four out of the five MLAs later defected to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party contested eight seats in Bihar but failed to win any.

According to party sources, candidate identification is currently underway, and AIMIM is looking to field strong and loyal candidates, especially after facing the setback of MLAs defecting post-2020. The party is reportedly being cautious in its selection to avoid similar issues in the future.

AIMIM has, in recent times, explored the possibility of joining a grand alliance, which could include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC), and other regional parties. However, no formal talks or announcements about an alliance have taken place so far.

It is believed that Majlis may go solo in the elections if an alliance does not materialize. The party leadership is expected to field candidates strategically, taking into account the current political scenario in the state and the country.