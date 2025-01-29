Bihar: Six Injured as Car Overturns in Rohtas

Patna: A tragic road accident in Bihar’s Rohtas district left six people injured after an SUV lost control and overturned on National Highway 19 (NH-19).

The incident took place in the Babhangama area under the jurisdiction of the Darigaon police station when one of the vehicle’s tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control.

The Mahindra Scorpio, which was en route to Prayagraj for the sacred Kumbh Mela, crashed into a roadside hut after flipping over. Among the injured was Anita Devi, a resident of the hut that was hit by the vehicle.

The passengers of the SUV included Sunita Devi, Kaushik Rai, Tonedar Rai, Priyanshu Raj (a 10-year-old child), and another unidentified individual. The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for urgent medical attention.

Condition of the Injured: One Critically Hurt

According to hospital sources, Tonedar Rai sustained severe injuries and is in critical condition. Authorities have made arrangements to transfer him to Varanasi for advanced medical treatment. The other injured individuals are receiving care, with doctors monitoring their recovery closely.

Eyewitness Accounts: How the Accident Unfolded

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the Scorpio was traveling at high speed when the tyre burst, leading to the fatal loss of control. The vehicle flipped multiple times before crashing into the hut, leaving both passengers and a resident injured.

The impact of the crash was so intense that it drew a large crowd of onlookers, and police arrived shortly after to assess the situation.

Investigation Underway

Sasaram police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. While the primary reason appears to be a tyre burst, officials are also checking if other factors, such as overloading or reckless driving, contributed to the mishap.

Authorities have urged drivers to ensure regular vehicle maintenance and adhere to safety norms while traveling on highways.

Massive Influx of Devotees for Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

This accident occurred amid a surge in pilgrim travel to Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh Fair, where millions of devotees gather at the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip.

The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati Rivers holds immense religious significance, particularly on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is considered one of the most auspicious days for spiritual cleansing.

Overcrowding in Trains and Buses as Pilgrims Rush to Prayagraj

As Mauni Amavasya approaches, trains and buses to Prayagraj are witnessing unprecedented crowds. Railway stations and bus terminals are facing heavy congestion, with many devotees struggling to secure tickets or even standing space. Reports indicate significant delays in transportation services due to the massive influx of pilgrims.

Significance of Mauni Amavasya in Hindu Tradition

Mauni Amavasya is a spiritually significant day in Hinduism, marked by silence, meditation, and ritualistic bathing in holy rivers. It is believed that taking a dip at the Sangam during this time helps wash away sins and paves the way for salvation.

As a result, lakhs of devotees from across the country undertake long journeys to Prayagraj, seeking divine blessings.

Road Safety Advisory for Pilgrims Traveling to Kumbh Mela

Given the high volume of travelers, authorities have urged pilgrims to follow safety precautions while journeying to Prayagraj. Road safety measures, including regular vehicle maintenance, cautious driving, and adherence to speed limits, are being emphasized to prevent further mishaps.

Additionally, railway and transport officials are working to manage the crowd surge effectively and ensure a smooth travel experience for devotees.