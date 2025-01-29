Mobile Phone Trader Shot Dead in Bihar: Here Are the Details

Patna: In a shocking incident that has stirred unrest in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, a 37-year-old mobile phone trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Tuesday evening.

The gruesome murder took place in Sohra village under the jurisdiction of the Krishnagarh police station while the victim, Sumit Singh, was on his way home.

Family Alleges Mukhiya’s Role in the Murder

According to the victim’s family, the attack was allegedly orchestrated by the village Mukhiya (Village Head) and his two sons. They claimed that Sumit Singh had a long-standing dispute with the accused, which may have escalated into a fatal attack.

Sumit Singh, a resident of Hetampur village, owned a mobile shop near Station Road Tribhuani Kothi. After sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, he was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Arrah, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The police confirmed that Singh had been shot five times, which resulted in his untimely demise. Following the attack, his family and local residents gathered at the hospital, creating a ruckus and demanding immediate justice and strict action against the Mukhiya and his sons.

Police Investigation Underway

Ranjit Kumar Singh, Sadar SDPO-2, reached the hospital with a police force to meet the bereaved family and gather crucial details. “The victim’s family has directly accused the village Mukhiya and his sons. They have mentioned an existing conflict between them. Our teams are actively conducting raids to apprehend the accused,” said Ranjit Kumar Singh.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter, ensuring that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Rising Crime in Bihar: Another Shooting Incident Reported

The murder of Sumit Singh was not the only violent crime reported on Tuesday evening. In another alarming incident, a government school teacher, Lalan Manjhi, was shot at by unidentified assailants in Siwan district near Patlu Hata village under Jamo police station.

Manjhi, who teaches at the Government Middle School in Madhavpur, was on his way home when he was ambushed and fired upon. Local villagers rushed to his aid and immediately transported him to Siwan’s Sadar Hospital. Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to a hospital in Patna for advanced medical care.

Notably, police officials confirmed that this was not the first time Lalan Manjhi had been targeted. A prior attack on him had already raised concerns regarding his safety.

Authorities Respond to Siwan Shooting

“A government school teacher has sustained injuries in the shooting incident. We are thoroughly investigating the case and working on identifying the attackers,” stated Abhinandan Kumar, the officer in charge of Jamo police station.

The incident has triggered fear and unrest in the region, with residents demanding a comprehensive probe and swift justice for the victims.

Growing Concern Over Law and Order in Bihar

These incidents highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, where rising crime rates have become a serious concern. The back-to-back shootings of a businessman and a teacher have sparked outrage among locals, who are calling for better security measures and stronger action against criminal elements.

With the Bihar police ramping up investigations and carrying out raids to nab the perpetrators, residents hope for swift justice and increased safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.