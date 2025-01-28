Ex-RTO Constable Arrested in Bhopal in Disproportionate Assets Case

Bhopal: Saurabh Sharma, a former RTO (Regional Transport Office) constable, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Sharma is facing charges of accumulating disproportionate assets, with investigations revealing a wealth far exceeding his known sources of income. The arrest follows a series of raids at his properties and his failure to surrender as directed by the court.

Arrest After Surrender Attempt

Sharma, who had been absconding for several days, was supposed to surrender before the Bhopal district court on Tuesday morning. However, he was arrested by the Lokayukta police outside the court premises before he could turn himself in.

Sharma’s lawyer, Rakesh Parashar, confirmed the arrest, stating that his client had moved a surrender application before a special Lokayukta court through another lawyer, Suryakant Bhujade, on Monday.

Sharma had been instructed by the court to appear by 11 am on Tuesday, but instead of surrendering, he was taken into custody by the authorities.

Prior to this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had interrogated Sharma’s family members, including his wife and mother, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to Sharma’s wealth. They were briefly questioned but were allowed to leave after a few hours.

Alleged Disproportionate Assets and Money Laundering Investigation

The case against Sharma centers around allegations that he amassed significant assets during his tenure as a constable in the Transport Department, despite earning a modest salary.

Investigating agencies, including the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, Income Tax Department, and the Enforcement Directorate, have conducted multiple raids over the past two and a half months at various locations across the state. These raids have targeted properties in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, with a particular focus on Sharma’s relatives.

The raids have uncovered a large quantity of valuables, including 52 kilograms of gold and documents of property ownership, leading to suspicions that Sharma’s wealth cannot be accounted for by his legitimate earnings.

Sharma’s lawyer, however, has claimed that the recovered assets and documents do not belong to Sharma and that he is ready to cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

Background and Career of Saurabh Sharma

Sharma’s career in the Transport Department began in 2016 when he was appointed as an RTO constable on compassionate grounds following the death of his father, a government doctor, in 2015.

Over the next 12 years, Sharma worked in the department before opting for voluntary retirement (VRS) in 2023. His retirement application was accepted despite an inquiry into his conduct being pending.

Sharma’s voluntary retirement has now raised questions, especially since investigations into his alleged illegal wealth were already underway. The investigation into Sharma’s assets gained traction after multiple raids uncovered significant discrepancies between his declared income and his actual wealth.

Previous Investigations and Raids

In the last few months, the Enforcement Directorate has conducted over a dozen raids on properties linked to Sharma’s relatives. These raids were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation that aims to trace the origins of Sharma’s vast wealth.

The ED’s involvement indicates that the case is being treated as one of financial misconduct with potential links to larger criminal activities.

Sharma’s arrest and the continued investigation into his disproportionate assets have drawn public attention to the issue of corruption and illicit wealth accumulation by public servants.

It also raises questions about the effectiveness of internal checks within government departments and the need for greater oversight in public service appointments and retirements.

Concerns Over Safety and Surrender

Sharma’s lawyer had previously stated that his client was willing to surrender to the authorities, but only if the state government ensured his safety.

This statement came amid concerns that Sharma could face harm while in custody. Similarly, a close associate of Sharma, Sharad Jaiswal, had also expressed his willingness to surrender if the government guaranteed his safety. These remarks highlight the tense situation surrounding the case, with multiple individuals involved in the ongoing investigations.