Trinamool Congress Leader Shot in Broad Daylight in West Bengal

Kolkata: A disturbing incident of violence unfolded in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, as Trinamool Congress leader Krishnapada Mondal was shot at close range on Saturday afternoon in the Nodakhali area.

Mondal, a prominent local figure, is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital.

Details of the Incident

The attack occurred while Mondal was traveling on his motorcycle through the bustling streets of Nodakhali. Eyewitnesses reported that three unidentified assailants, suspected to be outsiders, ambushed the Trinamool leader and fired at him from close range.

Following the attack, the culprits swiftly fled the scene, leaving Mondal gravely injured.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, authorities are exploring both political and personal angles. Alerts have been issued across nearby police stations to track down the perpetrators.

Political Infighting Suspected

The incident has sparked speculation about internal conflicts within the Trinamool Congress. Some locals have alleged that factional disputes within the ruling party in the Nodakhali region could be a contributing factor to the attack.

Notably, the area falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, making the incident politically sensitive.

Pattern of Violence in West Bengal

This marks the third such attack on a Trinamool Congress leader in January alone, highlighting a troubling pattern of political violence in the state:

Malda District – January 7: Dulal Sakar, a Trinamool councillor from English Bazar Municipality, was shot dead on the road. Investigations revealed infighting within the party as a key factor. Party leader Narendra Nath Tiwari was arrested for orchestrating the murder. Kaliachak – January 14: Hasan Sheikh, another local Trinamool leader, was shot dead at an administrative program.

These recurring incidents have cast a shadow over the political climate in West Bengal, raising concerns about the safety of political figures and the prevalence of intra-party rivalries.

Broader Implications

The repeated attacks on Trinamool leaders suggest deeper issues within the party and highlight the urgent need for security measures to protect political figures in the region. Observers believe these incidents could impact the party’s image and public confidence ahead of upcoming elections.

Police and Political Responses

Law enforcement agencies are under pressure to ensure a swift resolution to these cases. Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticized the Trinamool Congress government, citing deteriorating law and order in the state.

Krishnapada Mondal’s attack has intensified public discourse around political violence, with calls for justice and stronger measures to address factional disputes.