West Bengal Police Arrest Contract Killer in Trinamool Councillor Murder Case

The murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal Sarkar, also known as Babla, has led to a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

The West Bengal Police have arrested a contract killer and sharpshooter, Md Asrar, in connection with the brutal murder that occurred on January 2, 2025, in the Malda district.

The arrest took place late on Sunday night in Purnea district, Bihar. Md Asrar, aged 22, is the eighth person to be arrested in this case.

As per the investigation, the mastermind behind the murder of Sarkar was Narendra Nath Tiwari, the TMC Malda town president and the head of the party’s Hindi cell in the district.

Tiwari was arrested earlier, and his involvement highlighted a deep-seated factional infighting within the TMC, particularly in the Malda region.

Murder Motive Linked to Party Rivalry

The tragic killing of Sarkar has raised questions about the internal dynamics within the ruling party in the region.

Chaitali Sarkar, the widow of the deceased councillor, has repeatedly stated that there are more influential figures involved in the conspiracy to murder her husband. However, these names have not yet surfaced publicly.

Tiwari, who has been arrested, maintains that he was the victim of a conspiracy. Meanwhile, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, the chairman of the English Bazar Municipality, has suggested that Tiwari had long harbored personal animosity toward Babla.

According to Chowdhury, Tiwari had even previously threatened Sarkar and may have hired contract killers to carry out the assassination.

“There was a longstanding rivalry between Babla and Tiwari. Tiwari had earlier threatened Babla with dire consequences, and it’s highly likely that he hired contract killers to eliminate him,” Chowdhury said.

The Murder Incident

Dulal Sarkar was attacked on the morning of January 2, 2025, while standing at a busy crossing in the area. Three assailants, wearing helmets, arrived on a motorcycle.

While two shots missed their target, the third shot struck Sarkar in the head, resulting in his immediate death. He was rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The murder has not only shocked the local community but also attracted significant political attention. On the day of the murder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the district police responsible for failing to prevent the tragic incident.

Banerjee noted that Sarkar had previously been provided with security cover, which had been withdrawn, leading to questions about the police’s role in ensuring the councillor’s safety.

“There were lapses in the police system. Babla had been under my protection for a long time, and his security was withdrawn,” the Chief Minister said.

Police Investigations and Ongoing Developments

In the wake of the murder, the West Bengal Police have intensified their investigation. Tiwari’s arrest has further uncovered the factionalism within the TMC, with several high-profile figures believed to be involved in the plot.

The arrest of Md Asrar is seen as a crucial development in the case, with authorities now seeking to piece together the full extent of the conspiracy behind the killing.

As the investigation continues, authorities are looking into additional suspects and possible connections that may have contributed to the murder.

The case has drawn significant attention in the political landscape of West Bengal, especially in the run-up to the upcoming state elections.

In conclusion, the murder of Dulal Sarkar remains a deeply troubling incident with serious political implications.

The arrests of key figures, including Md Asrar and Narendra Nath Tiwari, are expected to shed more light on the motivations and those behind the murder of the influential Trinamool councillor.