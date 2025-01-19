Maha Kumbh Mela: Cylinder Blast Sparks Massive Fire, engulfs 18 Tents, Causes Panic: Video
A massive fire erupted at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents and causing panic among devotees. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A massive fire erupted at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents and causing panic among devotees. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Mahakumbh Nagar: A major fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday following an explosion of two LPG cylinders in Sector 19. The blaze engulfed 18 tents, causing panic among devotees.
Table of Contents
Swift Response Brings Fire Under Control
Firefighters acted promptly to control the fire, deploying 15 fire tenders to the scene. While there were no immediate reports of casualties, some individuals sustained minor injuries. Rescue operations ensured the safety of attendees, and the situation is now under control.
Officials and Eyewitnesses Speak
Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra confirmed the cylinder explosion as the cause of the fire. Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma stated that extensive efforts were made to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.
The official X handle of Maha Kumbh 2025 expressed sadness over the incident, posting, “Very sad! The fire incident at Maha Kumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety.”
Also Read: Does Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ Widow Laurene Powell Jobs Accepts Hinduism? Here’s What We Know
Devotees and Mela Updates
Despite the fire, the 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 continues, which began on January 13, Paush Purnima. Official figures reveal that over 7.72 crore devotees have taken the holy dip so far, with 46.95 lakh performing the ritual on Sunday.
Investigation Underway
Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the cylinder explosion and assess the extent of the damage. Safety measures are being reinforced to prevent similar occurrences during the event.
This fire incident, marked by thick black smoke rising from the affected area, has sent shockwaves across attendees and organizers, but prompt action has minimized the potential for greater harm.