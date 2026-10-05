Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As 6-Year-Old Girl, Relative Die in Road Accident at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy after a six-year-old girl and her relative were killed in a road accident near Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

According to the details available, Sainath and Ashwini, along with their daughters Sharanya (9) and Sarakshi (6), reside in the Old Alwal-Jonnabanda area of Medchal district and are involved in providing MeeSeva services.

Vishwanth (40) and his wife Sindhu, who got married three months ago, were also working at the same MeeSeva centre.

The incident occurred on the occasion of Sarakshi’s birthday. After watching a second-show movie, the family and relatives reportedly went to Tank Bund to celebrate the girl’s birthday and cut a cake.

While they were crossing the road, a speeding lorry travelling from the Secunderabad side allegedly rammed into Sarakshi and Vishwanth.

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Sarakshi sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Vishwanth was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has left the family and relatives in shock, turning what was supposed to be a joyful birthday celebration into a tragedy.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and take necessary action.