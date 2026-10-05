Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Warehouse in Balapur, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in Nabiil Colony, Balapur, Hyderabad, triggering panic among residents in the surrounding area.

According to preliminary information, the fire erupted at the warehouse where plastic materials were reportedly stored. Old chemical drums kept inside the premises were also reportedly engulfed in the flames, with some of them exploding due to the intense heat.

Thick smoke billowed from the warehouse, reducing visibility in the surrounding area and causing concern among locals. Residents reportedly moved away from the vicinity as the fire intensified.

After receiving information about the incident, fire and emergency services rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched an operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and other establishments.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police and other officials also reached the location and are monitoring the situation. Fire personnel are continuing efforts to bring the flames fully under control.

The presence of chemical drums has added to the challenges faced by the firefighting teams, with officials taking precautions while carrying out the operation.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are also assessing whether any hazardous materials were stored at the warehouse and the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation after the firefighting operation is completed.

Further details regarding the incident and the extent of property damage are awaited.