Major Jewellery Heist in Hyderabad, Diamond Ornaments Worth Over ₹2 Crore Stolen

Hyderabad: A major theft was reported at a jewellery shop under the Medipally police station limits in Hyderabad, where unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the store and fled with diamond ornaments worth more than ₹2 crore.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Monday at a jewellery shop located along the Hyderabad–Warangal Highway.

According to preliminary information, the thieves allegedly bent and damaged the shop’s shutter to gain entry. They then broke the glass display cases and stole the valuable diamond jewellery kept inside before fleeing the scene.

The stolen ornaments are estimated to be worth over ₹2 crore, though the exact value is yet to be confirmed.

After receiving information about the theft, Medipally police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A Clues Team also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence that could help identify the suspects.

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Police are examining how the accused entered the jewellery store and the route they may have taken to escape after committing the theft.

Investigators are also checking CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the movements of the suspects and identify the vehicle or route used during the escape.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the incident from various angles. Further details regarding the exact value of the stolen jewellery and the identity of the accused are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The major jewellery theft has caused concern in the Medipally area, while police teams are working to identify and apprehend those involved.