BJP appoints in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat after organisational reshuffle

New Delhi: A day after announcing a major reshuffle of the national office-bearers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, with the appointments coming into effect immediately.

According to a press note, the BJP national president Nitin Nabin appointed national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde as the new in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. National secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been appointed co-in-charge of the state, headed to polls early next year.

For Punjab, the party has appointed national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Satish Poonia as state in-charge while Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP’s national headquarter in-charge, has been appointed in-charge of Gujarat.

The party said the appointments would come into force with immediate effect. It added that appointments for the in-charges of other states would be made in due course and that the existing arrangements would continue until fresh appointments are announced.

The latest appointments come a day after the party president unveiled a new national team, marking a significant organisational overhaul under his leadership. The BJP’s national reshuffle brought a mix of experienced leaders and newer faces into key positions, with the party emphasising a balance between continuity and organisational renewal.

The restructuring assumes significance as the BJP prepares for a series of state-level political challenges and the longer-term run-up to the 2029 Lok Sabha election. The new organisational appointments are expected to strengthen coordination between the party’s central leadership and its state units.

The BJP’s new national team was announced on Monday. The reshuffle included several senior leaders retaining or receiving prominent organisational responsibilities, alongside the induction or return of other prominent figures.

Piyush Goyal was appointed national treasurer, a move that has drawn attention because of his role as Union Commerce and Industry Minister and his vast experience in the party organisation.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was appointed as national vice-president while former Union Minister Smriti Irani marked a comeback as the party’s General Secretary.

Alongside Irani, Roop Kumari Choudhary’s elevation as Mahila Morcha President further sought to strengthen BJP’s women‑centric outreach, particularly in states where the party is keen to expand its base.

The North-East found representation through Biplab Deb, the former Chief Minister of Tripura, who has been appointed General Secretary.