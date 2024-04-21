BJP, BRS criticism on Congress govt is ridiculous: Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has criticised the leaders of the BRS and BJP, who governed for a decade, for questioning the performance of the Congress government in Telangana, which has not even completed five months.

He was addressing a meeting in his Huzurnagar constituency on Sunday in support of Congress candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.

On the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP and BRS of mismanaging the country during their nearly 10-year rule, leading to the deterioration of the economy, agriculture, public health, infrastructure, and other sectors, particularly Telangana.

He claimed that the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inflicted significant damage to the economy through policies such as demonetisation, faulty GST, and other economic blunders.

The Minister alleged that PM Modi had focused more on managing headlines to benefit the BJP than on managing the country’s economy.

“Modi has used Hindu-Muslim rhetoric to distract the public and suppressed dissenting voices by deploying central agencies like the CBI and ED against them.

The BJP government also neglected Telangana and failed to fulfill promises made by the previous Congress-led UPA government in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” he pointed out.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Prime Minister Modi does not respect Telangana and has even questioned the process of its formation on multiple occasions.

“The BJP has no moral right to seek votes because it has done nothing for Telangana in the last ten years,” the Minister said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao needs to realise that he is no longer in a position to challenge the Congress party.

The meeting was attended by former Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy, Kodad MLA N Padmavathi, Miryalguda MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy, DCC President Shankar Naik and other senior leaders, hundreds of Congress supporters and leaders from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI (M).