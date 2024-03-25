North India

BJP fields Kangana Ranaut from Himachal’s Mandi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi seat and Rajeev Bhardwaj from the Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
BJP fields Kangana Ranaut from Himachal's Mandi
BJP fields Kangana Ranaut from Himachal's Mandi

Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi seat and Rajeev Bhardwaj from the Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Related Stories
Tej Pratap Yadav Suggests Lav-Kush Arrow May Only Affect BJP
Kangana Ranaut visits new Parliament building; praises PM Modi
BJP Decides Against Forming Alliances with Any Party in Telangana for LS Polls
Report Reveals Wealthy Representation: Out of 678 Winning Candidates in 5 States, 594 are Crorepatis, with 298 from BJP Alone
If Nitish Kumar becomes PM candidate, BJP will win LS poll easily: Sushil Modi

After Kangana’s name was announced from Mandi, she said she was elated to officially join the party.

“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls.

I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant,” she posted on X.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button