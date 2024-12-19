BJP Files Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Physical Altercation in Parliament Amid Row Over Amit Shah’s Ambedkar Remark

A day of intense protests and scuffles in Parliament culminated in a physical altercation between BJP and Congress MPs, igniting a fresh wave of political controversy. The incident occurred following a provocative remark by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which triggered vehement protests from opposition parties, particularly Congress.

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Assaulting MPs

The row began during a heated debate on the Indian Constitution, where Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Dr. Ambedkar sparked fierce opposition reactions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi physically assaulted BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput during the protests. Rijiju accused Gandhi of provoking a scuffle that led to Sarangi, who sustained a head injury, being knocked down and injured.

Sarangi, who was later seen in a wheelchair, recounted that the incident occurred when Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing a chain reaction that left him injured. “I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me,” Sarangi said. “I was injured when I fell, and I had to receive medical attention.”

Rijiju, addressing the media, demanded an apology from Gandhi, mocking his reported martial arts expertise. “Under which law does Rahul Gandhi have the power to assault other MPs?” Rijiju asked, further ridiculing him by asking if he had learned “karate to beat other MPs.”

Rahul Gandhi Defends His Actions, Claims He Was Provoked

Rahul Gandhi, however, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that he was provoked by BJP MPs. He accused them of obstructing his entry into Parliament and physically shoving him and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. “BJP MPs were blocking us, shoving, and even threatening us. There might be cameras to verify this,” Gandhi said, rejecting claims of any physical assault on BJP MPs. He further stated that any contact made was in self-defense.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also involved in the confrontation, submitted a letter to the Speaker of the House alleging that he had suffered injuries to his knees during the altercation.

Amit Shah’s Ambedkar Remark Fuels Political Firestorm

The chaos in Parliament was triggered by a controversial remark made by Amit Shah during a debate on Dr. Ambedkar’s role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution. Shah, while defending the BJP’s record on social justice, said, “It has become the fashion to say ‘Ambedkar, Ambedkar.’ If they took God’s name so often, they’d get into heaven.” The remark was immediately condemned by opposition parties as an insult to Dr. Ambedkar, who is widely regarded as the principal architect of India’s Constitution.

Congress and its allies, including the Samajwadi Party, demanded that Shah apologize for his comments and called for his resignation. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera denounced Shah’s statement, saying, “Such remarks from the Home Minister are an affront to Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy.”

In his defense, Shah maintained that his comments were taken out of context and denied any disrespect towards Ambedkar. “I have always respected Ambedkar’s legacy, and these accusations are baseless,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also rallied behind Shah, accusing the Congress party of undermining Ambedkar’s legacy during its years in power.

Political Fallout and Ongoing Tensions

The physical altercation and the row over Shah’s Ambedkar comment have only deepened the rift between the BJP and Congress, two of India’s most powerful political forces. In response to the incident, Congress filed a privilege motion against Shah, accusing him of making contemptuous remarks about the architect of the Constitution. Meanwhile, BJP MPs have demanded an apology from Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the violent confrontation that disrupted parliamentary proceedings.

The scuffle, combined with the controversy over Shah’s remarks, has caused severe disruptions in the functioning of Parliament. Opposition leaders have accused the BJP of using violence and intimidation to suppress dissent, while the ruling party has claimed that the opposition is deliberately provoking confrontations to derail the parliamentary session.

Conclusion: A Tense and Tumultuous Political Climate

The events of December 19, 2024, reflect the increasingly combative nature of Indian politics, with parliamentary debates often descending into physical altercations and bitter protests. The incident has set the stage for a prolonged political standoff, with both sides trading blame for the chaos.

As Parliament remains in turmoil, calls for resignations and privilege motions from both sides are likely to keep the controversy simmering for weeks. With both the BJP and Congress accusing each other of undermining parliamentary decorum, it remains uncertain whether the current session will resume smoothly or if further disruptions will continue to mar the legislative process.

The ongoing clash over Amit Shah’s remarks and the physical confrontation in Parliament signal the growing polarization and animosity between the ruling and opposition parties, with no clear resolution in sight.