BJP, Congress Clash in Parliament Over Amit Shah’s Ambedkar Remark; BJP MP Pratap Sarangi and Others Injured in Scuffle

New Delhi: A heated and chaotic day in Parliament saw protests and counter-protests between the BJP and Congress escalate into a full-blown physical altercation, leaving multiple MPs injured and the atmosphere tense. The violence came in the wake of a controversial remark by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, sparking fury across the opposition and igniting fresh clashes between rival lawmakers.

BJP Alleges Physical Assault by Rahul Gandhi

The incident began with a series of protests over Amit Shah’s remarks during a debate on the Indian Constitution, which led to a verbal clash between BJP and Congress MPs. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of physically injuring two BJP members—Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput—during the scuffle.

Rijiju, speaking to the media, demanded an apology from Gandhi and questioned his actions, saying, “Under which law does he have the power to physically assault other MPs?” He further mocked Gandhi’s Aikido expertise, sarcastically asking, “Have you learned karate to beat other MPs?”

Pratap Sarangi, who was injured in the altercation, was seen in a wheelchair following the incident. He claimed that the incident occurred when Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing a chain reaction that resulted in Sarangi being knocked down and sustaining a head injury. “I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me,” Sarangi said, receiving medical attention.

Rahul Gandhi Denies Allegations, Says He Was Provoked

Rahul Gandhi strongly refuted the allegations and defended his actions, accusing BJP MPs of obstructing his and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s entry into Parliament. Gandhi stated that BJP MPs were physically shoving and threatening them. “They were blocking us, shoving, and even threatening us. This might be on camera,” Gandhi said, rejecting claims of any physical assault on BJP MPs.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also part of the confrontation, filed a letter with the Speaker of the House alleging that he had been injured in the scuffle, particularly injuring his knees.

Amit Shah’s Ambedkar Remark Sparks Backlash

The violence and ensuing protests were triggered by a remark made by Home Minister Amit Shah during a debate on the Constitution. Shah, addressing the House, said, “It has become the fashion to say ‘Ambedkar, Ambedkar.’ If they took God’s name so often, they’d get into heaven.” His comment was widely perceived as an insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, one of the principal architects of the Indian Constitution.

The opposition, led by Congress and the Samajwadi Party, quickly condemned Shah’s statement. Congress leaders demanded Shah’s resignation, accusing him of disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy. “Such remarks from the Home Minister are an affront to Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to the Constitution,” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

In his defense, Amit Shah claimed that his comments had been “distorted” by the opposition. “I have always respected Ambedkar’s legacy, and these accusations are baseless. I will not apologize,” Shah said, reiterating his refusal to resign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his support for Shah, accusing Congress of having “obliterated Ambedkar’s legacy” during its years in power.

Political Fallout and Ongoing Tensions

The altercation and the row over Shah’s remark have only intensified the already bitter political divide between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. In the aftermath of the protests, Congress filed a privilege motion against Shah, accusing him of contemptuous remarks regarding the architect of the Constitution. Meanwhile, BJP MPs have demanded an apology from Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the physical confrontation in Parliament.

The incident has severely disrupted parliamentary proceedings, with the opposition claiming that the ruling BJP is trying to suppress dissent through violence and intimidation.

Conclusion

The ongoing confrontation between the BJP and Congress has highlighted the increasingly combative nature of Indian politics, as parliamentary debates give way to physical altercations and intense protests. The row over Amit Shah’s Ambedkar remark has deepened the rift between the ruling and opposition parties, leaving the future of the current parliamentary session uncertain. With privilege motions and calls for resignations, the political fallout from today’s events is likely to reverberate for some time, as both sides accuse each other of undermining parliamentary decorum and respect for the Constitution.