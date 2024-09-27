BJP leader slams Afzal Ansari’s controversial remarks on Sadhus

Lucknow: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad on Friday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Afzal Ansari over his controversial remark on sadhus and said he should refrain from making statements on Hindus and their tradition.

Afzal Ansari recently stoked a controversy, saying that ganja should be legalised because lakhs of saints and sages smoke ganja. But it is still banned in India.

The SP leader also said that even if a train full of ganja is sent to Kumbh, it will be consumed in a very short time. Then how is ganja illegal and banned? It should get legal status now.

Following his statement, a war of words has broken out between the BJP and SP leaders.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Baburam Nishad said, “This type of remark from Afzal Ansari is very sad. They should not make such statements on Santan Dharma, Hindu, Khumb and Sandhus.

We (Sadhus, Hindus) know to retort. But, it is our effort to walk on the path of humanity.”

He asserted that we don’t make such comments on any religion.

“But, I want to know from where they are getting the courage. We all know how to silence them but we don’t do it as we are Sanatan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

‘ Hinduism thinks about the well-being of everyone and doesn’t make such statements about any religion.

They should refrain from making such remarks against the Hindus and their religion,” he stated.

He also demanded strict action in the Hathras incident where an 11-year-old boy was brutally murdered in school in the name of human sacrifice.

Nishad said, “It is a sad incident that has taken place in a school and there should be a proper investigation into this matter.