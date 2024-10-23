BJP Telangana Likely to Get New President by Next Year Amid Organizational Elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get a new president in January 2025 before the appointment of the party’s new national president.

The party has begun the exercise for organizational elections for the sake of naming the new BJP national president. It may be recalled that the BJP had extended the tenures of the BJP national president as well as those of presidents of several state units, including that of Telangana.

Now the changes will take place as per the process of the BJP organizational elections. The BJP named Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman as the BJP organizational elections returning officer.

The election process will start initially from Booth Committees and take place later at state and national levels. Active party members will play a key role in the elections of the new committees. The BJP organizational elections will be completed within 3 months.

Laxman said that 10 crore persons took BJP primary membership. The elections will be held as per internal democracy. The elections will be held from the booth level to the national level. Active membership process will take place after the completion of primary membership.

The booth committees’ election process will start soon, and elections will be held for 10 lakh booths across the nation. Each booth committee will have 11 members, including the president.

Laxman said that his appointment as a returning officer was an honour to him as he had entered the party as a common activist. He said that a national level workshop for the conduct of party organizational elections was completed.