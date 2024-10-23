Telangana

BJP Telangana Likely to Get New President by Next Year Amid Organizational Elections

The party has begun the exercise for organizational elections for the sake of naming the new BJP national president.

Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2024 - 17:44
BJP Telangana Likely to Get New President by Next Year Amid Organizational Elections
BJP Telangana Likely to Get New President by Next Year Amid Organizational Elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get a new president in January 2025 before the appointment of the party’s new national president.

The party has begun the exercise for organizational elections for the sake of naming the new BJP national president. It may be recalled that the BJP had extended the tenures of the BJP national president as well as those of presidents of several state units, including that of Telangana.

Now the changes will take place as per the process of the BJP organizational elections. The BJP named Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman as the BJP organizational elections returning officer.

The election process will start initially from Booth Committees and take place later at state and national levels. Active party members will play a key role in the elections of the new committees. The BJP organizational elections will be completed within 3 months.

Laxman said that 10 crore persons took BJP primary membership. The elections will be held as per internal democracy. The elections will be held from the booth level to the national level. Active membership process will take place after the completion of primary membership.

The booth committees’ election process will start soon, and elections will be held for 10 lakh booths across the nation. Each booth committee will have 11 members, including the president.

Laxman said that his appointment as a returning officer was an honour to him as he had entered the party as a common activist. He said that a national level workshop for the conduct of party organizational elections was completed.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2024 - 17:44

Related Articles

Jagan Reddy's Legal Fight with Family Over Shares Threatens to Tarnish YSR's Legacy

Jagan Reddy’s Legal Fight with Family Over Shares Threatens to Tarnish YSR’s Legacy

23 October 2024 - 17:13
TSPSC Group-I Exam: Attendance Drops to 69.4% for General Essay Paper, 21,817 Candidates Appear

TSPSC Group-I Exam: Attendance Drops to 69.4% for General Essay Paper, 21,817 Candidates Appear

23 October 2024 - 16:35
Minister Seetakka Criticizes Union Minister Kishan Reddy for Failing to Secure Funds for Musi River Project

Minister Seetakka Criticizes Union Minister Kishan Reddy for Failing to Secure Funds for Musi River Project

23 October 2024 - 16:27
Harish Rao Slams Government After Gurukul School Students Suffer Electric Shocks in Medak

Harish Rao Slams Government After Gurukul School Students Suffer Electric Shocks in Medak

23 October 2024 - 16:14
Back to top button