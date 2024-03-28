BJP will forget about AFSPA once polls over -Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said once the parliamentary polls conclude the BJP will forget about Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Omar said it was regretful that Home Minister Amit Shah remembered about the AFSPA now.

“Don’t be in any misconception. The Home Minister never said that AFSPA would be revoked, rather he said that he will consider it”, Omar told media persons on the sidelines of a rally in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

The National Conference Vice President said the BJP will forget about AFSPA after the polls.

“Unfortunately, the Home Minister has now remembered to look into the AFSPA. We fear that like they deceived the people of Ladakh on the 6th schedule which was assured to be provided before the Hill Council elections, which they never get, the same fate would be with the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the revoking of AFSPA,” he said, adding, “ the BJP will forget revoking AFSPA after losing all five seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Earlier in his speech, the NC leader accused the Union Minister, the then Army Chief V K Singh for sabotaging the revocation of AFSPA when he was the Chief Minister of J&K

” I fought for it since 2011 when I was the Chief Minister. Where did its opposition come from? Amit Shah sahib, it was one of your ministerial colleagues Gen V K Singh Sahib who was the Chief of Armed staff when I was the Chief Minister.

Shah Sahab asked him (Singh) why he stopped the process to revoke AFSPA. Why did he sabotage it then? Why did he say that the Army is not going to accept it? Today, you are befooling the people that you will revoke AFSPA,” Omar said.

The NC leader said the Union Home Minister should bring relief to the public movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.