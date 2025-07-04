Black Is the New Bold: Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition Arrives in Style

Luxury SUV maker Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition, featuring a striking all-black theme from exterior to interior. The new model is set to be showcased at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. Orders for the exclusive edition will open at the end of 2025.

Exterior Highlights of the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition

The Sport SV Black Edition sports the sophisticated Norvik Black finish complemented by numerous black styling details. These include a black-painted carbon fiber bonnet, forged 23-inch black alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and sleek black exhaust tips, giving the SUV a bold and aggressive presence on the road.

Luxurious Interior Features with Black Ebony Leather

Inside, the SUV boasts seats upholstered in premium black ebony Windsor leather. The dashboard and door panels are finished in matching black, creating a seamless and elegant cabin experience for passengers.

Powerful V8 Engine and Advanced Suspension System

Under the hood, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from BMW. It delivers an impressive 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 290 km/h.

Additionally, the model features a new 6D suspension system with hydraulic interlinked dampers and height-adjustable air springs, ensuring superior ride comfort and handling.

Availability and Prospects for the Indian Market

Currently, the Range Rover Sport is available in India with 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The sporty EV variant, previously sold here, has been discontinued. While Land Rover has not confirmed whether the Sport SV Black Edition will launch in India, enthusiasts eagerly await updates on its potential arrival.