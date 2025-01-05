Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has openly acknowledged that the United States sent “a lot of weapons to Ukraine” months before the conflict escalated. In an interview with The New York Times, Blinken revealed that the US had been preparing Ukraine for the conflict by sending billions of dollars and military aid since September 2021.

Preparation for the Conflict

“We saw it coming,” Blinken stated, highlighting that the US had taken proactive steps to ensure Ukraine was well-equipped ahead of the invasion. He noted that the focus wasn’t just on sending arms but also on ensuring that Ukrainian forces could properly use and maintain them.

On the Possibility of a Ceasefire

When asked about the possibility of ending the conflict, Blinken suggested that a cease-fire would likely give Russia a temporary reprieve. He emphasized that any ceasefire agreement must ensure that Ukraine has the means to “deter further aggression,” something he believes could be achieved through Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Russian Response to Blinken’s Remarks

In response to Blinken’s comments, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Blinken’s statements highlighted “the rationale behind Russia’s objective on the demilitarization of Ukraine.” She criticized the United States and the UK for continuing to send arms to Ukraine and for NATO’s exercises in the Black Sea, which Russia views as violating its borders. Zakharova also mentioned concerns over the proximity of Western military aircraft to civilian airliners in Russia’s airspace.

Russia’s Criticism of Western Arms Shipments

The Kremlin has consistently condemned the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, arguing that it escalates the conflict, hinders peace efforts, and draws NATO members into direct involvement in the war.

US Military Assistance to Ukraine

As of Monday, the US Department of State reported that the United States has provided Ukraine with a total of $61.4 billion in military assistance since the start of the conflict. Additionally, the US has authorized its NATO allies to deliver 12,000 anti-armour systems, over 1,550 anti-air missiles, radars, night vision devices, rifles, ammunition, and body armor to Ukraine.