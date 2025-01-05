Elon Musk Slams Joe Biden for Awarding George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly criticized US President Joe Biden for awarding billionaire George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Musk’s Viral Meme Sparks Social Media Buzz

Musk joined the online backlash against Soros by sharing a viral meme that compares the billionaire to Star Wars villain Sheev Palpatine (Darth Sidious).

The meme, which quickly gained traction, portrays Soros as Palpatine, who appears as a democratic leader but secretly plots to seize control as a Sith Lord. Musk captioned the post humorously: “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.”

The post added a layer of humor while fueling discussions about Soros’s influence and motives.

Biden Honors Soros for His Global Contributions

The trolling came after President Biden announced Soros as one of 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday. The White House praised Soros for his contributions to global democracy, human rights, education, and social justice through his Open Society Foundations.

Other Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipients:

Hillary Clinton – Former US Secretary of State Lionel Messi – Football legend Michael J. Fox – Renowned actor & Parkinson’s advocate Denzel Washington – Academy Award-winning actor

George Soros: A Controversial Figure in Global Politics

Musk’s comments are the latest in a series of controversies surrounding George Soros. The billionaire has long been a target of criticism, particularly from conservative figures worldwide.

Soros’s Influence Sparks Political Debate in India

In India, Soros has been at the center of a heated political storm.

BJP President J.P. Nadda accused the Congress party of having links to Soros and his organizations, alleging that foreign forces were using them to destabilize India. He also referenced Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s alleged connections to Soros-funded initiatives. However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed these claims, calling them baseless distractions from key socio-economic issues.

The debate led to multiple adjournments in Parliament, further intensifying the political divide.

Conclusion: Musk’s Criticism Adds Fuel to the Fire

Elon Musk’s comments have added momentum to the ongoing controversy surrounding George Soros’s influence in global affairs. As political tensions rise, his Presidential Medal of Freedom award continues to spark debates across social media and global politics.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on US politics, global affairs, and celebrity reactions.