BMW India Launches First-Ever ‘Made in India’ X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric

Introduction of BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

New Delhi: BMW India has unveiled its first-ever ‘Made in India’ BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric at the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.’ This marks a significant milestone as the company introduces its first locally-produced electric vehicle (EV) in India.

Pricing and Features of the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric

The introductory ex-showroom price of the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric eDrive20L M Sport is set at Rs 49,00,000, according to a statement from BMW India. The vehicle, which is exclusively available in the eDrive20L drivetrain, is locally manufactured at BMW Group Plant Chennai.

A New Era of Innovation in the Indian Automotive Market

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, commented on the launch, saying, “BMW has pioneered a disruption in the Indian premium automotive segment by launching the first-ever X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric. Exuding space, comfort, and versatility, it is the perfect premium SUV for the rising aspirations of New Bharat.”

Design and Exterior of the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric comes in a range of stunning paintworks, including Mineral White, Carbon Black, Portimao Blue, Sparkling Copper Grey, and Skyscraper Grey metallic finishes.

Advanced eDrive Technology and Performance

Powered by the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the SUV features a highly integrated drive unit housed within a single casing. The vehicle is equipped with an electric motor on the front axle, along with a single-speed transmission, delivering an output of 204 hp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. The car’s compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery, integrated into the floor, has a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh, offering an impressive MIDC driving range of 531 kilometers.

Fast Charging Capabilities and Charging Times

BMW has designed the X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric for fast and hassle-free charging. The 130 kW DC Charger can charge the vehicle from 10-80% in just 29 minutes, adding 120 km of range in just 10 minutes. For home charging, the 11 kW AC Charger takes approximately six hours and 30 minutes for a full 0-100% charge.

BMW Financial Services and Offers

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is available for purchase through BMW Financial Services at an attractive monthly rate of Rs 38,422. The vehicle also comes with a complimentary 5-year BMW Roadside Assistance service, ensuring customers are well-supported in emergencies.

Availability and Booking

The new BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is now available for booking at BMW dealerships across India.