Japan’s Space Agency to Enhance Earthquake Damage Estimation Program

Tokyo: Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has entered into a partnership with Kumamoto Prefecture to advance a program that uses satellite imagery to estimate building damage caused by earthquakes, according to reports on Friday.

Utilizing Satellite Data to Improve Damage Assessment

Under this new agreement, JAXA will leverage approximately 200,000 data points from the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake to refine and improve the accuracy of its technology. The program, which aims to assess earthquake damage in near real-time, is expected to be rolled out nationwide.

The technology works by comparing satellite images taken before and after an earthquake, enabling the assessment of structural damage within 2-3 hours of observation. Importantly, the system can function effectively even during nighttime or adverse weather conditions, making it a reliable tool for disaster management.

JAXA is optimistic that the program will become fully operational in the next few years.

Disaster Preparedness and Management Enhancements

In a related initiative, the Japanese government is also making strides to enhance its disaster management capabilities. The Cabinet Office’s disaster management division has plans to assign designated officers to each prefecture starting next fiscal year. These officers will be tasked with preparing for major disasters like a Nankai Trough megaquake or a Tokyo metropolitan earthquake.

To support the initiative, the Cabinet Office plans to increase its staff to around 160 officers and to secure additional funding for the upcoming fiscal year. This initiative is part of Japan’s broader goal to establish a dedicated ‘Disaster Management Agency’ by fiscal year 2026.

Strengthening Early Warning Systems and Public Communication

In addition to the satellite-based damage estimation program, Japan continues to invest in early warning systems to ensure timely communication during disasters. The country’s emergency broadcasting system, ‘J-Alert’, plays a crucial role in delivering critical information during earthquakes, tsunamis, and other emergencies.

Moreover, Japan has been utilizing an earthquake early warning system since 2007. This world-first system alerts people seconds before a large earthquake strikes, providing crucial time to prepare for evacuation. Using data from seismometers and seismic intensity meters nationwide, the system helps minimize the impact of earthquakes and protect the public.