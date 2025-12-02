Breakfast politics continues in Karnataka Congress, CM Siddaramaiah reaches Dy CM Shivakumar’s residence

Bengaluru: Amid the leadership tussle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached the residence of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Shivakumar, along with his brother and former MP D.K. Suresh, warmly welcomed him. Shivakumar offered CM Siddaramaiah a bouquet and also presented him with a shawl.

The breakfast meeting has been organised at Shivakumar’s private residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru. The authorities have barricaded the surrounding roads, and security has been beefed up in the backdrop of the CM’s visit. Former MP and Shivakumar’s brother, D.K. Suresh, said on Tuesday that he would not comment for now.

Also Read: IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight diverted to Mumbai after bomb threat

Dy CM Shivakumar was seen smiling and greeting the media outside his residence before the arrival of CM Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are sitting for a second breakfast meeting in a week, as the latter has invited the Chief Minister to his home. Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah started from his official residence, ‘Cauvery’, for the breakfast meeting. The meeting has assumed significance amid the leadership row.

Dy CM Shivakumar is a strong contender for the post of CM. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have stated that they will abide by the decision of the high command over the leadership issue. The meeting is crucial as the party plans to send out a strong message of unity ahead of the Assembly’s winter session, scheduled to be held from December 8 in Belagavi.

Giving push to ‘breakfast diplomacy’, fully backed by the Congress central leadership, Shivakumar earlier said that the ‘naati koli’ (country chicken) dish, said to be Siddaramaiah’s favourite, will be prepared for the breakfast meeting. “I have invited the Hon’ble CM for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka,” the Deputy Chief Minister announced on X on Monday.

He said that both leaders will continue to work together as a team, and will taste the mouthwatering ‘naati koli’ during their meeting on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, Siddaramaiah said he had not yet received a phone call from Shivakumar inviting him for breakfast, but added that he would go whenever invited. “If I am invited to breakfast by Shivakumar, I am ready to go.

He had said at the breakfast meeting (on November 30) that he would invite me. He told me I should come to his residence for breakfast on Tuesday. But until now, I have not received any call. If he invites us, I will go,” said the Chief Minister. “He (Shivakumar) may invite soon. I assume he will definitely invite me,” he said. Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief and a key contender for the Chief Minister’s post, had said last Saturday — after the breakfast meeting at the CM’s residence — that he and Siddaramaiah were “together” and would follow the directions of the party high command.

“Today, I am happy. The CM and I had a breakfast meeting. The CM will also visit my residence for dinner in the next two days,” he had remarked. Earlier on Monday morning, when asked about inviting the Chief Minister to his residence, Shivakumar said the matter concerned only the duo. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I are working together like brothers. We participated in the breakfast meeting only because of media pressure. You (the media) repeatedly claimed that there are camps and groups within the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dy CM Shivakumar shared a post on X on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, hailing Lord Hanuman as the remover of obstacles. The message has also taken on a political tone. Shivakumar stated, “The embodiment of truth, courage, devotion, and a spirit of service – I offer countless salutations to Lord Anjaneya. May the grace and blessings of Maruti Raya, the remover of hardships, always be upon you all.” “Heartfelt greetings to the people of our state on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti,” he added in his post.