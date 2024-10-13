Breaking News: Clash in Warangal Congress Between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy

Warangal: Tensions have erupted within the Warangal Congress as a dispute arose between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The conflict began when MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy’s photo was reportedly missing from a Dussehra festival flex banner, leading to a heated argument.

The situation escalated yesterday as supporters from both camps clashed. Police intervened and took some of Konda Surekha’s followers into custody to control the situation. In response, Konda Surekha’s supporters staged a protest near the Dharmaram railway gate, demanding justice.

This internal strife has highlighted growing divisions within the Congress party in Warangal, as both leaders’ factions continue to show discontent. Authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent further unrest.