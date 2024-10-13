Telangana

Breaking News: Clash in Warangal Congress Between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy

Tensions have erupted within the Warangal Congress as a dispute arose between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The conflict began when MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy’s photo was reportedly missing from a Dussehra festival flex banner, leading to a heated argument.

Fouzia Farhana13 October 2024 - 17:49
Breaking News: Clash in Warangal Congress Between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy
Breaking News: Clash in Warangal Congress Between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy

Warangal: Tensions have erupted within the Warangal Congress as a dispute arose between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The conflict began when MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy’s photo was reportedly missing from a Dussehra festival flex banner, leading to a heated argument.

The situation escalated yesterday as supporters from both camps clashed. Police intervened and took some of Konda Surekha’s followers into custody to control the situation. In response, Konda Surekha’s supporters staged a protest near the Dharmaram railway gate, demanding justice.

This internal strife has highlighted growing divisions within the Congress party in Warangal, as both leaders’ factions continue to show discontent. Authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent further unrest.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana13 October 2024 - 17:49

Related Articles

Telangana News | Head Constable Commits Suicide with Service Gun at Collectorate

Telangana News | Head Constable Commits Suicide with Service Gun at Collectorate

13 October 2024 - 18:51
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Counters Union Minister Kishan Reddy: Calls for Responsible Political Language

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Counters Union Minister Kishan Reddy: Calls for Responsible Political Language

13 October 2024 - 17:36
Rain Expected in Telangana: Weather Department Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Rain Expected in Telangana: Weather Department Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

13 October 2024 - 16:23
Father and two sons allegedly commit suicide in Telangana

Father and two sons allegedly commit suicide in Telangana

13 October 2024 - 16:02
Back to top button