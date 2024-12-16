Breaking News | Diesel Tanker Overturns Near Secunderabad-Mettuguda Stretch, Traffic Disrupted: Video

Hyderabad: A diesel tanker overturned on the stretch between Secunderabad and Mettuguda, near Rail Nilayam, early today, causing several litres of diesel to spill onto the road. The accident led to a significant traffic disruption in the area as the roads became slippery and hazardous due to the diesel spill.

Traffic police personnel quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and prevent any accidents or untoward incidents caused by the slick road conditions. The police cordoned off the affected area and directed vehicles away from the spill zone while efforts to clean up the diesel spill were initiated.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid the affected stretch and take alternative routes to avoid delays. More details regarding the incident, including the cause of the tanker overturning, are awaited as investigations continue.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the cleanup operation is underway. Authorities have assured the public that normal traffic flow will be restored soon once the spill is cleared, and the tanker is safely removed from the site.