Hyderabad: Fuel Tanker Catches Fire at Nampally Ek Minar Masjid

Hyderabad: A major disaster was averted in Nampally on Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out in a fuel tanker at an HP petrol pump located near the Ek Minar Masjid. The incident caused momentary panic in the area, but swift action by an elderly individual and the fire department ensured public safety.

The fire, which started in the fuel tanker parked at the petrol pump, posed a significant threat to the surrounding area. An elderly bystander, realizing the danger of the tanker potentially exploding, took decisive action by moving the truck away from the petrol pump, minimizing the risk to people nearby.

Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene with two fire brigades and managed to extinguish the flames before the situation escalated. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire also briefly disrupted vehicular traffic near the Ek Minar Masjid, as emergency services worked to contain the situation. ACP Goshamahal Traffic, Smt. Dhanalakshmi, was commended for her outstanding efforts in managing traffic and ensuring public safety during the incident.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, and further updates are awaited. This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and swift action in averting potentially catastrophic accidents.