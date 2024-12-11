Attempt to Communalize Minor Dispute Between Students at Hyderabad’s Sri Chaitanya School: Video

Hyderabad: An incident at Sri Chaitanya School in Aliyabad, Shamsheergunj, has led to a troubling escalation of tensions, stirring communal unrest and raising concerns about school safety.

The altercation began on Tuesday evening when a 13-year-old student observing Swamy Deeksha was reportedly assaulted by a group of fellow students. While initially seen as a minor disagreement, the situation took a dramatic turn, leading to protests and confrontations on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported that family members of the students involved arrived at the school in large numbers, with some forcibly entering classrooms and pulling a child out. The group allegedly raised slogans targeting a particular community, heightening the communal undertone of the incident. Though no physical injuries were reported, the actions created panic among students and staff.

The situation intensified further as several Swamyees (religious leaders) gathered at the school to demand justice for the student observing Swamy Deeksha. Protestors were also accused of attacking the parents of the other students involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sneha Mehra responded promptly, deploying additional police personnel to the school to manage the tense situation and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Parents and community members criticized the school’s administration for failing to prevent such an incident, questioning how unauthorized individuals could enter classrooms. “This is a serious breach of security. The school must take responsibility for ensuring the safety of all students,” a parent expressed.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with the school administration cooperating fully. While no injuries or damage have been reported, the emotional distress caused by the incident remains a significant concern.

This episode highlights the growing infiltration of communal tensions into everyday spaces, including schools, and underscores the urgent need for measures to promote safety and harmony in educational institutions. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.