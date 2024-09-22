Breaking News: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Alleges Owaisi Family’s Links to Terrorism

In a significant and controversial claim, Union Minister of State, Bandi Sanjay, has alleged that the Owaisi family, which leads the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has ties to terrorist organizations.

Sanjay stated that a faculty member in Owaisi’s college is allegedly involved in terrorism and emphasized that he has solid evidence to support these claims.

The remarks were made during a public address, where Sanjay accused the AIMIM and its leaders, Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, of being linked to extremist elements.

He further stressed that these connections pose a serious threat to national security.

“We have concrete proof of the Owaisi family’s terror links, and one of the faculty members at their educational institution has been identified as a terrorist,” Bandi Sanjay declared, sending shockwaves through the political landscape.

The Owaisi brothers, who are prominent political figures in Hyderabad, have not yet responded to these allegations.

This development has sparked strong reactions from political parties and communities alike, with calls for an investigation into the claims.

More details on this developing story are expected soon.