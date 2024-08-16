Breaking: Telangana Women’s Commission Asks KTR to Appear in Person Over Controversial Remarks on Women’s Free Bus Rides

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Women has issued a notice to K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and MLA from Sircilla, asking him to appear in person on August 24.

This action follows the controversy surrounding KTR’s remarks about women benefiting from free bus rides, which have been widely condemned.

KTR’s comments, made during a party meeting, referred to videos of women fighting and doing household work inside the buses. These remarks have ignited protests across Telangana, with Congress leaders and cadres taking to the streets to demand a public apology. Minister Seethakka also condemned KTR’s statements, joining the call for an apology.

In response to the backlash, KTR apologized on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “If my offhand comments during yesterday’s party meeting caused any distress to my sisters, I express my regret. I never intended to offend my sisters.”

Despite the apology, the Telangana State Commission for Women, led by Chairperson Sharada Nerella, has launched an inquiry and insisted on KTR’s personal appearance to address the matter further.

The post by KTR has been widely circulated and has come to the attention of the Commission due to its derogatory nature, particularly concerning women and the broader community of women in Telangana.

“The Commission has observed that the comments made in the post are not only inappropriate but have also caused distress among women across the state,” said Sharada Narella, Chairman of the State Women’s Commission.

She added that the Commission has initiated an enquiry into the matter under the powers vested in it by the Telangana State Women’s Commission Act.