BRS and Cong Seen Backing Eatala Rajender for BJP State President, Stirring Telangana’s Political Landscape

Hyderabad: In a surprising political alignment, both BRS and Congress have been indirectly pushing for Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender as the next BJP State president.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent speeches have consistently targeted Eatala, often singling him out over other BJP leaders, fueling speculation around this strategic focus. All his challenges are aimed at KTR, Harish and Eatala Rajender concerning Musi. It’s very few times that CM named Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

BRS has been equally instrumental, with a narrative around the “Revanth Sanjay Brothers” (RS Brothers) that indirectly aids Eatala by positioning him outside Congress’ influence. BRS has been hardly critical of existing BJP chief Kishan Reddy. Sources within political circles suggest that Eatala’s appeal lies in his accessibility to leaders across party lines, a factor that has made him a favorable candidate for the role.

“Making Eatala the State president will also benefit Congress and BRS strategically. Unlike other BJP leaders, he is more approachable when it comes to people’s issues,” said a source However, Eatala’s candidacy has led to a divided opinion within the BJP cadre.

Since he has come from complete left to right, the original BJP is not very happy with it. With the role carrying a tenure of three years, potentially extendable during election years, the position of State president is crucial for the party’s groundwork ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.

As the BJP assesses its options, other notable contenders like Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, Katipally Venkatramana Reddy and Raghunandan Rao are also in the race, each vying to shape the party’s trajectory in the State.

Whether this maneuvering will culminate in Eatala’s appointment remains uncertain, but the ongoing jockeying reflects a deeper, calculated political strategy that both BRS and Congress seem aligned on, showcasing a rare moment of convergence in Telangana’s dynamic political landscape.