BRS Launches Fierce Opposition to Revanth Reddy’s Demolition Drive at Musi

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has declared an all-out war against the Congress government’s demolition drive, part of the Musi riverfront beautification project in Hyderabad.

Former Minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao, speaking at a gathering in Telangana Bhavan, expressed strong opposition to the ongoing demolitions, warning that such actions, which he termed “bulldozer justice,” would damage the reputation of Hyderabad as a growing global city.

During the meeting, which was attended by numerous families facing eviction, Rao assured that the BRS would fully support the displaced families by providing free legal assistance and challenging the demolitions in court. The party’s legal team would be available to help the affected families around the clock.

Rao voiced deep concern over the government’s actions, stating that the demolition drive, which threatens to displace thousands of families, was a poorly conceived plan. He urged the Congress government to reconsider its approach and ensure that the welfare of citizens is prioritized over urban development projects.

Appeal to Rahul Gandhi

Rao called for a more compassionate approach to urban planning, stressing that the Musi project should not result in the displacement of residents. He appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has previously spoken against similar demolition drives in other parts of India, to intervene and halt the actions of Telangana’s Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

He demanded that an all-party meeting be convened to discuss the future of over 25,000 families potentially affected by the project before any further action is taken.

BRS Delegation to Visit Affected Areas

To further support the displaced families, Rao announced that a delegation of BRS MLAs would visit the areas marked for demolition on Sunday. He emphasized that the party’s legal team would provide continuous support to the families from Telangana Bhavan.

Rao criticized the Congress government for its uneven approach, pointing out that while ordinary citizens faced sudden demolitions without notice, extended time had been given to the Chief Minister’s brother to clear a property in a buffer zone. He also mentioned the tragic deaths of two women, including Buchavva, who took her own life after her house was demolished, blaming the state government for their deaths.

Rao’s remarks highlighted the need for a balanced approach to urban development that safeguards the rights of the city’s most vulnerable residents. Sabita Indra Reddy, MLA and former minister, was also present at the meeting.