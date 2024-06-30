BRS Leader Urges PM Modi to Defer New Criminal Laws Amidst Rising Controversies

Hyderabad: In a fervent appeal, BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to delay the implementation of three new criminal laws due to widespread controversies and concerns over their potential misuse.

Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Kumar emphasized that the entire nation was hopeful for high-level intervention before the midnight deadline of July 1, 2024.

Joined by senior advocates and party leaders, Kumar highlighted that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act, set to take immediate effect, aimed to overhaul India’s criminal justice system.

However, legal experts and activists fear that certain provisions might be exploited by authorities, leading to violations of rights and liberties, especially concerning surveillance and detention.

A representation has been sent to the Prime Minister, seeking a thorough review of key aspects of the new laws and their deferral in the interest of the public. This representation is backed by over 3,000 prominent individuals, including legal luminaries, retired Supreme Court judges, and retired civil servants.

One of the most contentious aspects is the extension of the police detention period without charge from 15 days to up to 90 days, which has sparked significant controversy. Kumar argued that these issues necessitate careful monitoring and amendments before the new codes are enforced.

Kumar also pointed out that while the Supreme Court had suggested addressing non-serious cases through mutually agreeable approaches, the new laws grant excessive powers to station house officers, combining police and judicial authority to grant station bail, potentially disadvantaging both offenders and victims.

He stressed that any overhaul of the existing Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code should be done with nationwide consensus and for the betterment of the system.

Questioning the rationale behind naming the new laws in Hindi instead of English, Kumar emphasized that the needs of Southern States such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha should be considered. He criticized the ruling party’s apparent obsession with imprinting its mark on the legal system.

Kumar also highlighted the necessity of Supreme Court intervention, asserting that the new laws would be legally challenged. Drawing parallels with the Modi government’s farm laws, which were suspended following extensive protests and the deaths of over 800 farmers, he expressed confidence that the new criminal laws would face similar opposition.

The BRS leader’s appeal underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation, calling for immediate action to prevent potential misuse and safeguard the rights and liberties of the citizens.