BRS Leaders in Legal Trouble: Ponguleti Accuses KTR, Harish Rao, and Kavitha of Serious Crimes, Jail Likely

Hyderabad: BRS leaders who were members of the BRS government and had committed offences must be punished, Revenue, Housing, Information and PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

He said that not only BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and former BRS Minister T. Harish Rao but also KCR and BRS MLC Kavitha will have to go to jail if found guilty, Ponguleti said.

Addressing the media Ponguleti said that BRS leaders who had committed offences were now trembling. KTR is getting ready psychologically thinking that he will be arrested in connection with the Formula E race. KTR is also trying to score political points using the issue, he said.

Pointing out that the Formula E Race had drawn heavy flak, Ponguleti asked what benefit Telangana had obtained from the ERacing event.

He said that he was not making these comments targeting a person or a party. However, they should face trial, if found guilty in the inquiry. The people of Telangana know well how BRS leaders acquired assets worth crores, Ponguleti said.