BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Blasts Congress Leaders Over Allegations of Political Violence in Telangana

Hyderabad: Strongly criticising Congress leaders BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy specifically targeted Jagityal MLA Sanjay Kumar and questioned the political violence surrounding him.

Kaushik was addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan. The MLA pointed out MLC Jeevan Reddy’s claims that Sanjay Kumar was involved in the murder of Maru Gangareddy so that he could bag a Market Committee Chairman post.

Kaushik expressed disappointment over the Jagityal SP’s lack of action and asked why no murder case was filed against Sanjay Kumar. He said the Congress is promoting a culture of political violence in Telangana. “Is there any law and order left in the state,” Kaushik asked.

The BRS MLA’s critique wasn’t limited to Sanjay Kumar. He accused Congress MLAs who had defected from the BRS of compromising their integrity and failing to resign. “These MLAs have degraded their standing by refusing to face by-elections,” he asserted.

Kaushik suggested that Congress leaders like Jeevan Reddy, who has long served under the Congress banner in Karimnagar, have now received “rewards” for their actions.

Touching upon the broader state leadership, Kaushik criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to control crime. “Under Home Minister Revanth murders are occurring across the state. If we come to power, we will expose everything,” he said.

He also highlighted Congress leaders’ frequent international tours, accusing them of being out of touch with people’s struggles. “While Revanth is busy with tours in New Delhi and Kerala, other ministers are jetting to South Korea and Malaysia,” he said.