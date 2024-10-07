BRS MLAs Malla Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and Former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy Meet AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

In a surprising political development, BRS MLAs Malla Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

During the meeting, Teegala Krishna Reddy expressed his intention to rejoin the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He stated, “I will join TDP, and together we will restore the party to its former glory.” He further praised Naidu’s leadership, noting that it was under his guidance that Hyderabad saw significant development.

Reddy also emphasized the strong support base that TDP still holds in Telangana, expressing confidence in reviving the party’s influence in the state.