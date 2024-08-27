BRS MLC Kavitha Released on Bail: An Emotional Return and Determined Resolve

New Delhi: BRS MLC Kavitha was released on bail today, triggering a wave of emotional responses and political declarations. In a meeting held at the BRS party office in Delhi, attended by MLAs, MPs, and other party leaders, a special chair was reserved for K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), but he respectfully declined, showcasing humility amidst the gathering.

Upon her release, Kavitha was visibly emotional, shedding tears as she addressed her supporters and party members. “I am the daughter of Telangana, and I am the daughter of KCR. I have done nothing wrong,” Kavitha stated with a resolute voice, reaffirming her innocence.

She expressed her determination to continue fighting against what she described as politically motivated actions that led to her arrest. “The entire country knows that my arrest was a result of political vendetta. Those who troubled me will pay with interest,” she said, her words filled with defiance and resolve.

Kavitha further stated, “I am strong-willed, and even though they tried to break me by sending me to jail, I remain unyielding. There is no question of stepping back; I will fight harder and work stronger.”

Her release and powerful words have fueled a renewed sense of vigor within the BRS party, and many anticipate a heightened political battle ahead as Kavitha vows to continue her fight with renewed intensity.

#BRS #Kavitha #PoliticalVendetta #Telangana