BRS Protests Disrupt Assembly Marshals Evict MLAs, Including KTR: Video

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly was rocked by intense protests from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, following derogatory remarks made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The protests not only disrupted proceedings in the Assembly but also triggered widespread demonstrations across Telangana.

Assembly Disruptions:

Protests in the House: The BRS protests dominated the Assembly as MLAs and MLCs appeared wearing black badges and sarees to symbolize their dissent. The party’s members staged a sit-in at the well of the House, demanding an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. An adjournment motion was filed seeking a discussion on the remarks, which the BRS condemned as “shameful and disgraceful.”

Statewide Protests:

Demonstrations Across Telangana: The unrest was not confined to the Assembly. BRS cadre and leaders took to the streets across Telangana, burning effigies of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and staging protests in all districts and mandal headquarters. The protests began on Wednesday evening and continued with high intensity, marked by loud slogans and public demonstrations.

Background of the Controversy:

Remarks by Chief Minister: The controversy erupted after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made disparaging comments about women MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy. Reddy’s remarks suggested a lack of trust in these MLAs, who had previously been part of Congress, fueling tensions within the Assembly.

Conclusion:

The protests and subsequent removal of BRS MLAs, including KTR, reflect ongoing tensions within Telangana’s political landscape. The incident highlights the challenges of balancing protest management with maintaining legislative order. As the Assembly session continues, further developments are anticipated, with the BRS pushing for their demands to be addressed and acknowledged.

The events underscore how political rhetoric can escalate into significant public and legislative action, impacting governance and party dynamics across the state.