BRS releases ‘chargesheet’ against one year of Congress rule in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday released a ‘chargesheet’ against Telangana’s Congress government on completion of one year, accusing it of failure on all fronts.

The main opposition party alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has pushed the state backward with his negative attitude.

Releasing the chargesheet, the BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao alleged that the Congress failed to implement the six guarantees and keep other promises made during the elections.

Referring to the dismantling of iron barricades in front of Pragati Bhavan, the then official residence of the Chief Minister, Harish Rao said the government made a beginning with demolition and a negative approach, and hence the results have also been negative.

The BRS leader said the Revanth Reddy government tried to escape from implementing poll promises by presenting so-called ‘white papers’.

He alleged that, from school children to the pensioners, all sections of people were suffering under the Congress rule.

Harish Rao said Telangana’s development has faded due to the Chief Minister’s negative approach.

Lashing out at the government over organising the celebrations on the completion of one year, the BRS leader asked there is nothing to be celebrated.

The BRS leader accused the government of tarnishing the state’s image with false propaganda that the state became bankrupt.

Claiming that the agriculture sector flourished during the 10-year rule of BRS, he alleged that farmers have been distressed ever since Congress came to power.

The former minister said the government failed to totally implement loan waiver scheme for farmers. He also alleged that the Congress discontinued the Rythu Bandhu scheme under which farmers were being provided investment support.

Harish Rao said tenant farmers and agriculture workers are still waiting for the government to implement its promises.

Accusing the government of betraying women, the BRS leader asked what happened to the guarantees of Rs 2,500 per month for women and one tola gold for the marriage of poor girls.

Harish Rao alleged that the Congress party cheated youth by not fulfilling the promise of two lakh jobs in the first year.

“The promise of Rs.4,000 unemployment allowance was also false,” he said.

Asserting that government schools and residential schools are losing the public trust, the BRS leader said the institutions have become notorious for food poisoning, dog bites, snake bites, and electrocution.

According to the ‘chargesheet’, 49 students died of food contamination and another 906 were taken ill during one year.

The opposition party also slammed the Congress government for resorting to the demolition of the houses of the poor in the name of HYDRAA and the Musi Rejuvenation project.

“The government took anti-Constitutional measures by trampling humanity and justice,” Harish Rao said.

The ‘chargesheet’ also referred to the alleged forcible acquisition of land from tribals for pharma cluster in the Chief Minister’s constituency, Kodangal.

“There is no peace and security in the state. In fact, there is no home minister for the state,” says the ‘chargesheet’.

The BRS alleged that there was mockery of democracy during the last one year with denial of right to protest, illegal arrests, detentions and curbs.