BRS slams police action against supporters for social media posts

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday expressed anguish over some Telangana Police officers reportedly targeting individuals, including party supporters, for posting critical comments about the Congress government.

In a statement, KTR highlighted a case involving a tribal youngster, Maloth Suresh Babu, who was allegedly picked up by the Thorrur police and subjected to severe torture.

His only alleged offence was posting a WhatsApp message criticizing the Personal Assistant of local MLA Yashaswini Reddy, he said.

“We are witnessing an alarming trend where police are raiding the homes of BRS cadre based on frivolous complaints about social media posts. Such actions undermine the principles of free speech and democratic dissent,” KTR stated.

He urged that the Telangana Police to take action to prevent a few overzealous officers from tarnishing the department’s reputation.

“I request the urgent intervention of Telangana DGP to halt these unlawful practices. While some officers may believe they are serving the ruling dispensation, their actions are, in fact, damaging the integrity of our state police department,” KTR noted.