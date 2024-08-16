BRS will merge with Congress: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar today predicted that the BRS party would merge with the Congress and added that former CM KCR would get an AICC post and his son KTR PCC Chief post.

He also predicted that BRS party MLC Kavitha would get a Rajya Sabha seat.

In a statement, he condemned the statement of CM Revanth Reddy that the BRS party would be merged with the BJP.

“I strongly condemn the statement made by Chief Minister that the BRS will merge with the BJP and Kavitha will get bail as part of it,” he said and asked whether Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia got bail only after merging his party AAP with the BJP?

Sanjay said the BRS party was a closed chapter in Telangana and added that the BJP has no obligation to ally with the party that the people have rejected in the State while claiming that the Congress party is keen on to merge the BRS party into it.

He reminded that the Congress party has a history of allying with the BRS party in the past, as well as sharing ministerial berths. He added that it is because of this reason that the Congress party was protecting the BRS party leaders, including KCR and KTR, from going to jail.

He further accused the Congress of shielding BRS leaders despite their involvement in various corruption cases, irregularities, and anarchy, including the Kaleshwaram, drugs, and phone tapping scams.